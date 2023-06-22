Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Stock Holdings Decreased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,586,437 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 2,514,355 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $252,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $647,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 288.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 90,896 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 67,516 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,278 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after buying an additional 113,486 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,007,571 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $24,620,000 after acquiring an additional 151,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GOLD opened at $16.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.69 and its 200-day moving average is $12.46. The company has a market cap of $28.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 268.67, a P/E/G ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.34. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $20.75.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 1.06%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.074 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 666.67%.

GOLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Barrick Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.52.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

