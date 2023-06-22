Beldex (BDX) Trading Up 2.8% This Week

Beldex (BDX) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 22nd. Beldex has a total market cap of $286.76 million and approximately $6.85 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for $0.0538 or 0.00000181 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Beldex has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Beldex alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,875.94 or 0.06298401 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000973 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00042751 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00030475 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00015849 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00013918 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000191 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004467 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,918,954,764 coins and its circulating supply is 5,329,354,757 coins. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Beldex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.