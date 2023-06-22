Biotech Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BIOTU) Trading Down 7.7%

Biotech Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BIOTU – Get Rating)’s share price fell 7.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.14 and last traded at $10.14. 1,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 4,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.98.

Biotech Acquisition Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biotech Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Biotech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Biotech Acquisition by 51.2% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 37,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 12,593 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biotech Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $100,000.

About Biotech Acquisition

Biotech Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

