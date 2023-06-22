BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) Price Tops $29,909.10 on Exchanges

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 22nd. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market capitalization of $371.43 million and approximately $462,652.88 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be bought for about $29,909.10 or 0.99917586 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded up 19.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004548 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017465 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00018127 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000098 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00014147 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002202 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io.

Buying and Selling BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 30,301.21356473 USD and is up 5.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $456,469.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

