BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Self Reported Market Cap Hits $372.52 Million (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market capitalization of $372.52 million and $426,028.20 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded up 20% against the dollar. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be bought for about $29,996.58 or 0.99981502 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004606 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017435 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00018057 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000098 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00013996 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002198 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Profile

BTCA is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 30,301.21356473 USD and is up 5.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $456,469.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

