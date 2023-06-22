BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.37

Shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.37 and traded as low as $10.19. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $10.21, with a volume of 33,788 shares changing hands.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.36.

Get BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.0305 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter valued at $117,000. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 13,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital bought a new position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $752,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 20,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 10,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $69,000.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.