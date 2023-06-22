BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.37

Shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.37 and traded as low as $10.19. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $10.21, with a volume of 33,788 shares changing hands.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.36.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.0305 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.
