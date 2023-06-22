Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Silverlake Wealth Management LLC

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,456 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,126 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 723 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 5.5% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,164,639 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $98,365,000 after acquiring an additional 60,224 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 132.5% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on BX. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $74.00 to $70.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup began coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered Blackstone from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Blackstone from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.70.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

Blackstone Price Performance

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 27,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.11 per share, with a total value of $1,275,833.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,535 shares in the company, valued at $873,183.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 27,082 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.11 per share, with a total value of $1,275,833.02. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 18,535 shares in the company, valued at $873,183.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso acquired 15,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $77,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 20,790,125 shares in the company, valued at $107,484,946.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 11,067,343 shares of company stock valued at $19,364,685 and sold 3,430,100 shares valued at $43,380,183. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $89.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.72 and a 1-year high of $110.89. The company has a market cap of $62.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.92%. Blackstone’s revenue was down 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

