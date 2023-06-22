Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Increases Dividend to $0.77 Per Share

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.77 per share on Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.
Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Price Performance
NYSE:BXSL traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.95. The company had a trading volume of 515,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,012. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.69. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $27.11.
Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). Blackstone Secured Lending Fund had a net margin of 46.93% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The company had revenue of $264.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.46 million. Analysts anticipate that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone Secured Lending Fund
In other Blackstone Secured Lending Fund news, President Carlos Whitaker bought 3,895 shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $100,023.60. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 3,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,023.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone Secured Lending Fund
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BXSL. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 61.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 107.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 1,090.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. 30.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Blackstone Secured Lending Fund
Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).
See Also
- Get a free research report on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from StockNews.com
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Darden Restaurants: Ring The Register Or Time To Buy?
- United Airlines: Cleared For Takeoff As It Approaches Buy Point?
- KB Home Hits Peak: Pullback Imminent
- Five stocks we like better than Blackstone Secured Lending Fund
Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.