Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Increases Dividend to $0.77 Per Share

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.77 per share on Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

NYSE:BXSL traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.95. The company had a trading volume of 515,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,012. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.69. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $27.11.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). Blackstone Secured Lending Fund had a net margin of 46.93% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The company had revenue of $264.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.46 million. Analysts anticipate that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BXSL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone Secured Lending Fund presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.07.

In other Blackstone Secured Lending Fund news, President Carlos Whitaker bought 3,895 shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $100,023.60. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 3,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,023.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BXSL. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 61.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 107.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 1,090.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. 30.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

