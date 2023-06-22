Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $30.25

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (OTCMKTS:BVHBB – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.25 and last traded at $30.25, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.25.

Bluegreen Vacations Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.63 and a 200 day moving average of $28.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.46 million, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.19.

Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. Bluegreen Vacations had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $219.07 million during the quarter.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. The company markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. It also provides resort management, mortgage, title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.

