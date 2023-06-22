Bluestone Resources (CVE:BSR) Stock Price Down 2%

Bluestone Resources Inc. (CVE:BSR – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.49 and last traded at C$0.50. Approximately 6,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 64,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.51.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.54 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.07, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$74.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.93.

Bluestone Resources (CVE:BSR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Bluestone Resources Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bluestone Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of precious metals. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Blanco gold project located in Southern Guatemala in the department of Jutiapa. The company was formerly known as Indicator Minerals Inc and changed its name to Bluestone Resources Inc in January 2012.

