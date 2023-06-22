BMO Capital Markets Increases Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) Price Target to C$15.50

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 18.77% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ET. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$16.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$16.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Evertz Technologies Trading Up 13.5 %

Shares of ET stock traded up C$1.55 on Thursday, hitting C$13.05. 99,574 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.77, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.92. Evertz Technologies has a one year low of C$10.03 and a one year high of C$15.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$994.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.72.

About Evertz Technologies

Evertz Technologies Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.

