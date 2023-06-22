BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF (TSE:ZPR) Shares Down 0.7%

BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF (TSE:ZPR – Get Rating) shares were down 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$8.88 and last traded at C$8.88. Approximately 149,622 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 181,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.94.

BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$8.84 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.13.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.