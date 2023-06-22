BNB Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $782.72 Million (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 22nd. In the last week, BNB has traded up 6% against the dollar. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $247.97 or 0.00818164 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BNB has a total market capitalization of $38.65 billion and approximately $782.72 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.
BNB Coin Profile
BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 155,852,696 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 155,852,756.40621513. The last known price of BNB is 253.99736893 USD and is up 1.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1464 active market(s) with $763,567,315.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
