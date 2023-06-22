Boku (LON:BOKU) Trading 0.3% Higher

Shares of Boku, Inc. (LON:BOKU – Get Rating) traded up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 147 ($1.88) and last traded at GBX 146.50 ($1.87). 384,311 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 460,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 146 ($1.87).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.69) price target on shares of Boku in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.13) price target on shares of Boku in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Boku Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of £436.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14,650.00 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 146.29 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 142.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Insider Activity at Boku

Boku Company Profile

In related news, insider Keith Butcher sold 163,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 137 ($1.75), for a total value of £223,710.04 ($286,257.25). 9.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boku, Inc provides mobile billing and payment solutions for mobile network operators and merchants. Its solutions enable consumers to make online payments using their mobile devices. The company offers digital payments solutions, including mobile wallets, real-time payments schemes, and direct carrier billing for merchants.

