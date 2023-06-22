Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Receives $88.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.40.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BOOT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $93.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $110.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $100.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Boot Barn Stock Performance

NYSE:BOOT opened at $80.90 on Friday. Boot Barn has a twelve month low of $50.20 and a twelve month high of $88.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Insider Activity

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.08. Boot Barn had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 24.07%. The business had revenue of $425.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Boot Barn will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Gregory V. Hackman sold 15,749 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $1,089,200.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 57,120 shares in the company, valued at $3,950,419.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Boot Barn

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 293.8% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Boot Barn in the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 55.9% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period.

About Boot Barn

(Get Rating

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Featured Articles

