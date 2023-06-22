Boothe Investment Group Inc. Acquires 38,208 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Boothe Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,208 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up about 2.5% of Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 602,457,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,194,222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313,229 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 108,111.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,397,725,000 after purchasing an additional 192,989,515 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Bank of America by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 127,177,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,212,128,000 after purchasing an additional 23,532,190 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,636,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,087,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $3,436,543,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.32. 9,363,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,460,602. The stock has a market cap of $225.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.19. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $38.60.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.77.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

