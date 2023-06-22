Boothe Investment Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Boothe Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,489 shares during the quarter. Invesco Preferred ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PGX. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 36,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 37,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period.

Invesco Preferred ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA PGX remained flat at $11.21 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 545,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,758,720. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $10.80 and a 52-week high of $13.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.68.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

