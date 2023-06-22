Boothe Investment Group Inc. Purchases 56,530 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Boothe Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 74.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,760 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,530 shares during the quarter. Devon Energy makes up 3.6% of Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $6,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Devon Energy by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 99,120 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 33,936 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 414,354 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,500,000 after buying an additional 34,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of DVN traded down $1.25 on Thursday, hitting $47.69. 1,769,755 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,284,668. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $44.03 and a 1 year high of $78.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 31.39%. Devon Energy’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 8.72%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $414,351.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,914,347.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DVN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $82.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.39.

Devon Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Read More

