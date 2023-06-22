Boyuan Construction Group, Inc. (BOY.TO) (TSE:BOY) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.50

Boyuan Construction Group, Inc. (BOY.TO) (TSE:BOY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.50 and traded as low as C$0.47. Boyuan Construction Group, Inc. (BOY.TO) shares last traded at C$0.50, with a volume of 46,000 shares traded.

Boyuan Construction Group, Inc. (BOY.TO) Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.77, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of C$15.89 million and a P/E ratio of 1.37.

Boyuan Construction Group, Inc. (BOY.TO) Company Profile

Boyuan Construction Group, Inc, a general contracting construction company, constructs residential and commercial buildings, municipal infrastructure, and engineering projects in the People's Republic of China. It constructs residential areas, including housing projects for multi-home neighborhoods and condominium projects; customized factories for the purpose of production, manufacturing, and processing activities; business and residential buildings for the purpose of tourism, restaurants, entertainment, offices, and mixed use office/residential buildings; and public infrastructure projects, such as bus stations, squares, traffic hubs, nursing homes, and government institutions for urban development.

