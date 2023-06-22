Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Purchases 180 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alaska Permanent Capital Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 132,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,946,000 after acquiring an additional 26,097 shares in the last quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,977,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,425,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 33.5% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $75.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.94. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.03 and a 12-month high of $77.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

