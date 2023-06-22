Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Sells 190 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACWI. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 35.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $94.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $75.71 and a 12 month high of $96.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.11.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.9529 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

