Brian Millham Sells 78,870 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) COO Brian Millham sold 78,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $16,636,837.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Brian Millham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 24th, Brian Millham sold 329 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $64,592.57.

On Thursday, March 23rd, Brian Millham sold 3,671 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total value of $690,001.16.

NYSE:CRM traded down $7.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $209.62. 7,966,929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,954,752. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $204.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 568.17, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $225.00.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 365.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 132.8% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRM. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wedbush raised their target price on Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities upped their price target on Salesforce from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.97.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

