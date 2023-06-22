Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Buys 105 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,904 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 152.5% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $221.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $176.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $241.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.41.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP traded down $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $203.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,043,550. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.12. The firm has a market cap of $123.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $242.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. Analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.32 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 45.94%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

