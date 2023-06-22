Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Has $4.89 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 170,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,209 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up about 1.8% of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,698,000 after purchasing an additional 16,319 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $534,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Price Performance

NYSE BAC traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.26. The company had a trading volume of 9,941,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,460,602. The company has a market capitalization of $225.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.19. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $38.60.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bank of America from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.77.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

