Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Has $453,000 Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 66,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,244,000 after buying an additional 7,571 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 762.5% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 17,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $159.74. 214,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,109,352. The firm has a market cap of $67.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $156.40 and a 200 day moving average of $154.48. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $132.64 and a 12 month high of $162.35.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

