Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Purchases 115 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,968 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $3,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,254 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,822,000 after purchasing an additional 8,706 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 110,770 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,123,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 817,386 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,458,000 after acquiring an additional 40,317 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 54,671 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 23,321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 10,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZBH. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $105.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $136.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.67.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

ZBH stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $143.27. The company had a trading volume of 147,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,300. The firm has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a PE ratio of 66.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.89. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.39 and a 12 month high of $149.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.35.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 44.86%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

