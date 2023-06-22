Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,325 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,351 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 1,485.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 157.7% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.06.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

Danaher Stock Down 0.7 %

In related news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $121,095.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,448.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total transaction of $840,671.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,261.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $121,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,448.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 34,466 shares of company stock worth $8,103,781 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

DHR traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $236.01. 495,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,942,259. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $221.22 and a one year high of $303.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.89. The company has a market cap of $174.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.64%.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.