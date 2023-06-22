Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.1% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $375,000. Ascent Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 64.8% during the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 37,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,156,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 15.8% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 65,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,149,000 after purchasing an additional 8,938 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.4 %

TXN traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $171.19. 814,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,106,226. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $144.46 and a 12-month high of $186.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $171.05 and a 200 day moving average of $173.46. The firm has a market cap of $155.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 56.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.57.

About Texas Instruments

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.