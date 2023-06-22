Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Sells 455 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,775 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $2,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,971,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,832,003,000 after acquiring an additional 150,835 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AMETEK by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,773,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,788,899,000 after purchasing an additional 357,665 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in AMETEK by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,797,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $670,365,000 after purchasing an additional 56,447 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,627,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $645,419,000 after acquiring an additional 111,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 643.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,953,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $552,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421,558 shares in the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AMETEK in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on AMETEK from $177.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Wolfe Research cut AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on AMETEK from $153.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.00.

AMETEK Stock Down 0.3 %

AME stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $156.07. 270,576 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,012,808. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.97 and a 12 month high of $158.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.83. The company has a market capitalization of $35.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.84.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 18.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Featured Stories

