Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Sells 475 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,739 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Corning comprises approximately 1.6% of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $4,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Corning by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,986,278 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,785,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,544 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,945,292 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,623,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,774 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,902,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $925,804,000 after purchasing an additional 622,258 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,502,178 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $494,370,000 after purchasing an additional 190,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,734,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $438,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875,197 shares during the last quarter. 68.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GLW traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 792,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,649,505. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.43 and a 200-day moving average of $33.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $28.98 and a 12-month high of $37.73.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Corning had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Corning’s payout ratio is 105.66%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. 888 restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Corning from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

In related news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 21,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total value of $722,890.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,492.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Corning news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 35,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,226,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 21,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total transaction of $722,890.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,492.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,334 shares of company stock worth $5,294,350 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

