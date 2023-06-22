Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Acquires 581 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 22,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 13,895 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 32,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 6,727 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of VEU opened at $54.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $34.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $43.06 and a twelve month high of $56.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.18.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

