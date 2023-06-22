Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Buys 760 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,106 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 19.0% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 15,038 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 14,330.0% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 34,199 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after buying an additional 33,962 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 26.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,422 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 5,047 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 9.2% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,859 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 9.9% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $78.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $93.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.88.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 62.27%.

In other Best Buy news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total value of $402,655.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,409.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jason J. Bonfig sold 1,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $81,587.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,413,891.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Damien Harmon sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total value of $402,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,409.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,343 shares of company stock valued at $2,115,059. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BBY. Wedbush reduced their target price on Best Buy from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group cut Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on Best Buy from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Best Buy from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.44.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

