Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Has $15.36 Million Stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Get Rating) by 227.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 638,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 443,124 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 3.4% of Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $15,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 337.1% during the fourth quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 5,054,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898,114 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 3,276.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,924,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,712,000 after buying an additional 3,808,231 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 154.2% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,099,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700,307 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $73,030,000. Finally, Great Waters Wealth Management purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $60,702,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFIC stock opened at $24.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.38 and its 200 day moving average is $23.82.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

