Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Invests $201,000 in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 27,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Denver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000.

Get MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust alerts:

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CXH opened at $7.23 on Thursday. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a 52 week low of $6.48 and a 52 week high of $8.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.31.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Announces Dividend

About MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.023 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%.

(Get Rating)

MFS Investment Grade Municipal is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.