Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 25,200 SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 25,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYX. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,059,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,907,000 after purchasing an additional 28,550 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 684,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,924,000 after purchasing an additional 10,367 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 396,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,025,000 after purchasing an additional 15,475 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,108,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 180,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,812,000 after purchasing an additional 11,230 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPYX opened at $35.49 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 12-month low of $28.18 and a 12-month high of $36.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.12 and its 200-day moving average is $32.89.

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

