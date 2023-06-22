Brinker International’s (EAT) “Reiterates” Rating Reaffirmed at 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated their reiterates rating on shares of Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EAT. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Brinker International from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brinker International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.70.

Brinker International Stock Performance

Shares of EAT traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.43. 390,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,021,002. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.02 and a 200-day moving average of $37.28. Brinker International has a 52 week low of $21.47 and a 52 week high of $42.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brinker International

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Brinker International had a net margin of 2.17% and a negative return on equity of 44.32%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Brinker International will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 451.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 276.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company also operates in virtual brands, including It's Just Wings and Maggiano's Italian Classics.

