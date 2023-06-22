Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stake Decreased by Lion Street Advisors LLC

Lion Street Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on BMY. StockNews.com began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.62.

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $3,378,818.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,202,182.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $65.50 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $63.07 and a 12 month high of $81.43. The stock has a market cap of $137.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.44.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 51.75%. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.47%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

