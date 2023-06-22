Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Matrix Trust Co

Matrix Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,889 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up about 0.7% of Matrix Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Matrix Trust Co’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its holdings in Broadcom by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,283,000 after purchasing an additional 36,458 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in Broadcom by 2.6% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Broadcom by 20.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $320,887,000 after purchasing an additional 87,945 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Broadcom by 1.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,412,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at about $1,095,000. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total transaction of $472,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,107. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total transaction of $4,338,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,461,196.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total value of $472,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,107. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,385 shares of company stock valued at $10,916,008. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Broadcom from $600.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $890.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $794.21.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $847.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $711.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $633.82. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $921.78. The company has a market cap of $349.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.39 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.19 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.63%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

