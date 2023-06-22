Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 66.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,689 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,805 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $86,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,632,782 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,709,332,000 after acquiring an additional 190,304 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,438,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,151,931,000 after purchasing an additional 195,918 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,511,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,617,879,000 after purchasing an additional 513,864 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Broadcom by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,878,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,287,056,000 after purchasing an additional 651,014 shares during the period. Finally, Edmp Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 56,625.6% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,918,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,796,000 after buying an additional 4,909,437 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. Benchmark began coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $770.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $715.00 to $830.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $720.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Broadcom from $750.00 to $890.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $799.47.

Broadcom Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $847.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $349.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $711.81 and its 200-day moving average is $633.82. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $921.78.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.39 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 57.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total value of $4,338,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,461,196.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total value of $4,338,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,461,196.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total value of $472,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,107. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,385 shares of company stock worth $10,916,008 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Broadcom

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

