Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Position Reduced by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,464 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Edmp Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 56,625.6% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,918,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909,437 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,222,676,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 122,794.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,667,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,050,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664,177 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Broadcom by 53.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,420,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,528,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Broadcom by 159.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,104,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $490,478,000 after acquiring an additional 679,250 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Broadcom stock traded down $7.50 on Thursday, hitting $840.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 595,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,550,602. The firm has a market cap of $346.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $711.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $633.82. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $921.78.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 57.63%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total transaction of $472,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,107. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,385 shares of company stock valued at $10,916,008. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $870.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $600.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $799.47.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

See Also

