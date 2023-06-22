Brokerages Set Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Price Target at $13.60

Shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALLK shares. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Allakos in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Allakos in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Allakos in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allakos

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Allakos during the third quarter worth approximately $36,332,000. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Allakos in the third quarter valued at about $30,642,000. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allakos in the third quarter valued at about $25,215,000. NEA Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Allakos by 184.0% during the third quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 6,148,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commodore Capital LP acquired a new stake in Allakos in the third quarter valued at about $10,058,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allakos Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of ALLK stock opened at $4.49 on Thursday. Allakos has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $8.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.44.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49). Analysts expect that Allakos will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Allakos

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; a Phase II/III study for eosinophilic esophagitis; and a Phase II clinical study to atopic dermatitis and chronic spontaneous urticaria.

