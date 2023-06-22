Brokerages Set Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Target Price at $1,057.40

Shares of Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,057.40.

CABGY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Carlsberg A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

Get Carlsberg A/S alerts:

Carlsberg A/S Stock Performance

Carlsberg A/S stock opened at $31.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.50. Carlsberg A/S has a fifty-two week low of $22.91 and a fifty-two week high of $33.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Carlsberg A/S Company Profile

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Denmark. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Feldschlösschen, Baltika, Chongqing, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Ringnes, and Somersby brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carlsberg A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlsberg A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.