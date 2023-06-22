Brokerages Set Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Target Price at $90.18

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.18.

LSCC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Insider Transactions at Lattice Semiconductor

In other news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 17,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total transaction of $1,419,429.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 140,021 shares in the company, valued at $11,539,130.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 17,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total transaction of $1,419,429.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 140,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,539,130.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total value of $3,345,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 830,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,476,960.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,324 shares of company stock worth $8,474,269. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Down 2.3 %

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 31,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LSCC opened at $85.24 on Thursday. Lattice Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $43.41 and a 12 month high of $96.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 60.03 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.54.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 44.49% and a net margin of 28.63%. The firm had revenue of $184.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

