Brokerages Set Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Price Target at $33.17

Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on PECO. Mizuho dropped their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Leslie T. Chao bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.18 per share, with a total value of $291,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 45,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,530.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 183.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PECO opened at $32.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.94, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.53. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.07 and a 1-year high of $35.41.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a $0.0933 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 238.30%.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

