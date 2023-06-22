Brooge Energy (NASDAQ:BROG) Shares Gap Up to $5.10

Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.10, but opened at $5.32. Brooge Energy shares last traded at $5.05, with a volume of 555 shares changing hands.

Brooge Energy Trading Down 1.0 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.57.

Get Brooge Energy alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brooge Energy

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brooge Energy stock. Bluefin Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,578 shares during the quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brooge Energy were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brooge Energy

Brooge Energy Ltd. operates as an independent oil refinery and storage company. It offers midstream oil storage and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded on April 12, 2019 and is headquartered in Fujairah, United Arab Emirates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brooge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.