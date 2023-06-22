BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) EVP Sells $1,007,500.00 in Stock

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) EVP Mitchell Gould sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $1,007,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,987,479.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mitchell Gould also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 19th, Mitchell Gould sold 2,500 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total transaction of $46,575.00.

BRT Apartments Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BRT traded down $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $19.28. 40,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,482. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.37 and a 200-day moving average of $19.51. BRT Apartments Corp. has a twelve month low of $16.43 and a twelve month high of $25.67. The company has a market capitalization of $369.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

BRT Apartments Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.05%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BRT. TheStreet lowered shares of BRT Apartments from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their target price on shares of BRT Apartments from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BRT Apartments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Institutional Trading of BRT Apartments

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 166.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in BRT Apartments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in BRT Apartments by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.91% of the company’s stock.

About BRT Apartments

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, and holding interests in joint ventures that own and operate multi-family properties. The company was founded in June 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

See Also

