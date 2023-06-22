BTIG Research Raises Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Price Target to $110.00

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at BTIG Research from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EXAS. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum raised shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.35.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Exact Sciences Price Performance

EXAS opened at $89.78 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of -30.75 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.97. Exact Sciences has a 52 week low of $29.27 and a 52 week high of $99.00.

Insider Activity

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.18 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 23.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.64%. Exact Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.04) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 6,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $486,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,314 shares in the company, valued at $6,425,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 6,087 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $486,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,425,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,423 shares in the company, valued at $513,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,089 shares of company stock valued at $1,365,630. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exact Sciences

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 189.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 376 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 15,466.7% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 467 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

About Exact Sciences

(Get Rating)

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.