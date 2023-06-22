Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $39.36

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.36 and traded as low as $38.71. Bunzl shares last traded at $38.96, with a volume of 56,253 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on BZLFY. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,800 ($35.83) to GBX 2,850 ($36.47) in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bunzl from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Societe Generale assumed coverage on Bunzl in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bunzl currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,841.67.

Bunzl Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.25.

Bunzl Increases Dividend

Bunzl Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.5118 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This is a boost from Bunzl’s previous dividend of $0.18. This represents a yield of 1.79%.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

