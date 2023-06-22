Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Buys Shares of 1,127 FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,127 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,835,505 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,796,508,000 after purchasing an additional 220,183 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,818,843 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,497,094,000 after purchasing an additional 469,345 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,878,717 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,060,573,000 after purchasing an additional 445,125 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,234,930 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $732,448,000 after purchasing an additional 35,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $591,124,000 after buying an additional 559,607 shares during the period. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on FedEx from $295.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on FedEx from $261.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on FedEx from $273.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on FedEx from $264.00 to $259.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on FedEx from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.17.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $232.88 per share, with a total value of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at $549,363.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $232.88 per share, with a total value of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at $549,363.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen E. Gorman purchased 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $230.75 per share, with a total value of $249,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,283.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 146,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,001,009 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded up $6.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $232.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,007,759. The firm has a market cap of $58.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $141.92 and a 1 year high of $248.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $226.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.52.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.55 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.87 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 14.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 43.52%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

