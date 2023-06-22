Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Decreases Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International accounts for 1.4% of Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 100,700.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,640,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,939,000 after buying an additional 15,624,628 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,468,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,500,000 after buying an additional 6,558,762 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,480,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,997,216,000 after buying an additional 1,451,582 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,632,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,294,000 after buying an additional 1,446,567 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,287,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,940,000 after buying an additional 1,088,034 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on PM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE PM traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $94.91. 1,069,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,437,623. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.85 and a 52 week high of $105.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.23.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 128.55%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.88%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

